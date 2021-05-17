RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage and Patoranking's kids attend Davido's daughter Imade's 6th birthday party

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Imade is Davido's first child.

Over the last year or two, these two celebrity kids have become not just friends but buddies who hang around together all the time. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] [InstagramTiwaSavage]

Nigerian music star Davido organised a party for his first daughter, Imade on her birthday over the weekend.

Recommended articles

The party which took place on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the exclusive Banana Island, Lagos, was attended by the kids of some celebrities like Patoranking and Tiwa Savage.

The hosts, Davido and Sophie Momodu were on hand to entertain their guests as their daughter turned six.

The party which was a Coachella Themed was beautifully decorated.

The kids had so much fun as there was food, drinks and entertainment.

The music star had earlier gifted Imade a Range Rover SUV as her birthday gift.

Imade is Davido's first daughter with former partner, Sophia Momodu.

They welcomed her in 2015.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

How to handle anxiety

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation naturally

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time