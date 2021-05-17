Tiwa Savage and Patoranking's kids attend Davido's daughter Imade's 6th birthday party

The party which took place on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the exclusive Banana Island, Lagos, was attended by the kids of some celebrities like Patoranking and Tiwa Savage.

The hosts, Davido and Sophie Momodu were on hand to entertain their guests as their daughter turned six.

The party which was a Coachella Themed was beautifully decorated.

The kids had so much fun as there was food, drinks and entertainment.

The music star had earlier gifted Imade a Range Rover SUV as her birthday gift.

Imade is Davido's first daughter with former partner, Sophia Momodu.