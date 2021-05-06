RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido buys Range Rover SUV for daughter Imade

Imade is Davido's first child.

Davido and his daughter Imade Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star David Adeleke also known as Davido has gotten a Range Rover SUV for his daughter for her birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 6, 2021, where he shared a video of the visibly excited Imade and her new car.

"Happy early BIRTHDAY BABY @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the video.

Imade is Davido's first daughter with former partner, Sophia Momodu.

They welcomed her in 2015.

