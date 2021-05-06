Davido buys Range Rover SUV for daughter Imade
Imade is Davido's first child.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 6, 2021, where he shared a video of the visibly excited Imade and her new car.
"Happy early BIRTHDAY BABY @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the video.
Imade is Davido's first daughter with former partner, Sophia Momodu.
They welcomed her in 2015.
