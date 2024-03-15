Timini Egbuson spills the secrets to winning his heart

Speaking with YouTuber Kamsi Nnamani, the actor highlighted the challenges of navigating his career and love life. When asked about his love life, Timini stated that his career leaves no room for him to pursue a romantic relationship which is why he is single.

"I've come to the realisation that my career is a huge hindrance to my love life. If anybody had told me that I would be 36 and single, I wouldn't have believed it," he said.

The 36-year-old also revealed that his previous attempts at romantic relationships failed so now, he's focused on his career.

"I have chosen a selfish route and I really just focus on it because I've given myself and my time to relationships in the past and it's never really worked out. It always ends up being sort of a distraction or something that pulls me back, either their bad behaviour or my bad behaviour, you know? Nobody is perfect, you get me," he added.

Timini also revealed that he does not like being stifled or bombarded with love.