Dating experience from Naija girls abroad is better than at home -Timini

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"When a Nigerian babe abroad catches you, you're honestly the catch" says Timini

Timini asserts that Nigerian women abroad have less options than at home [Glazia Magazine]
Timini asserts that Nigerian women abroad have less options than at home [Glazia Magazine]

He made his statement on the latest episode of the Menisms Podcast.

"I honestly feel like, and this is me talking from my personal experience, I feel like you'd get a better dating experience from a Nigerian girl living abroad than a Nigerian girl living here," he began.

Timini went on to state his reasons, highlighting the stiff competition Nigerian women abroad have when it comes to dating.

"My reason is this [is] Nigerian girls living abroad, London, America or Canada are the minority in the dating pool over there. There are so much more ethnicities, so there are options and I don't know if the average guy out there is looking for a Nigerian babe to date," he added.

The actor stated that Nigerian women in Nigeria have options, whereas their counterparts abroad make use of dating sites to find partners because of their limited choices.

"So when a Nigerian babe abroad catches you, you're honestly the catch and she'd take care of you and she'd be happy to take care of you. A lot of Nigerian girls and a lot of my friends that are baddies, I know that if they were in Lagos they would literally be on their phones checking who to go on dates. But they're out there on dating sites in another country," he continued.

Timini concluded by highlighting how Nigerian men with the same values as women abroad are deemed as the prize.

"When they catch a Nigerian man that has the same values as them, that understands their jokes and wants to watch the same shows, you're the prize. But over here, they have options. Even the ones that aren't the best looking," asserted Timini.

