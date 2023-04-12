These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

Having a lookalike can be a strange experience.

While some people love the idea of looking like someone else, others find it a bit creepy. But if you're someone who believes that everyone has a lookalike out there, then you're going to want to check out these pairs of Nigerian celebrities who bear a striking resemblance to each other.

In fact, they look so much alike that they could easily be mistaken for siblings. Whether you're a fan of these celebrities or not, you can't deny that their lookalike status is seriously impressive.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of Nigerian celebrity doppelgangers!

1) Ayra Starr and Tems

It's no secret that Ayra Starr and Tems have been the talk of the town when it comes to their striking resemblance. Ever since Starr's breakout in 2021, Nigerians have been comparing her looks, sound, and style to Grammy award-winning artist, Tems. Some have even gone as far as to say they could be long-lost siblings!

The topic of their resemblance was so controversial in 2021 that many Nigerians were convinced they were related. But while they may share a similar appearance, their music couldn't be more different — Starr's sound is more Afro-Pop, while Tems' is Alté and R&B.

Nonetheless, Starr was thrilled to be compared to Tems at the start of her career, and she felt privileged for her sound and features to be compared with such an accomplished artist.

Whether they're related or not, Starr and Tems' resemblance is truly remarkable. Who knows, maybe one day we'll see these two collaborate on a song and blow our minds with their combined talent!

2) Genevieve Nnaji and Ivie Okujaye

If there's one thing that's impossible to deny, it's the fact that Genevieve Nnaji and Ivie Okujaye bear an undeniable resemblance to each other. They both have beautiful, high cheekbones and captivating smiles it’s almost hard not to see the similarities between these two talented Nigerian actresses.

Many fans have often wondered if Nnaji and Okujaye are related or if they're simply doppelgangers. The resemblance is uncanny, and some fans have suggested that they could play sisters in a movie.

Despite their physical resemblance, the two have different backgrounds. Nnaji is one of the most accomplished actresses in Nollywood and has won multiple awards, while Okujaye is an actress and producer who won the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show in 2009.

The similarities between the two don't stop at their looks. Both women have a natural talent for acting and have captivated audiences with their performances. It's no wonder that they've been compared to each other time and again.

3) Uti Nwachukwu and Gbenro Ajibade

If you're a fan of movies and modelling, you've likely come across the work of Uti Nwachukwu and Gbenro Ajibade. These two talented men have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, but what's really striking about them is their uncanny resemblance to each other.

Looking at a photo of the two of them side-by-side, Nwachukwu and Ajibade could easily pass for twins. In fact, many fans have speculated that the two may be long-lost brothers.

Both have had successful careers as models, actors, and television personalities in Nigeria. Nwachukwu rose to fame as the winner of Big Brother Africa in 2010 and has since gone on to act in movies and host numerous shows.

Ajibade, on the other hand, first gained popularity as a model before transitioning to acting and television presenting.

Despite their different career paths, the two men have remained close friends and often collaborate on projects. They are both passionate about their work and have worked hard to become two of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian entertainment.

It is indeed true that great things come in twos.

4) Femi Kuti and Kalu Ikeagwu

Femi Kuti, the son of the legendary musician, Fela Kuti, is a world-renowned musical talent. Kalu Ikeagwu, on the other hand, is a talented Nollywood actor known for his performances and good looks. Despite their different career paths, Femi and Kalu share a striking resemblance that has not gone unnoticed.

Their strong facial features make them look like two peas in a pod. And while they may not be related by blood, there's no denying that they could easily pass for siblings.

Aside from their good looks, both are incredibly talented in their respective fields. Kuti has won multiple awards for his music and activism and is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation.

Ikeagwu has also won critical acclaim for his acting, with many praising his ability to bring depth and nuance to his roles.

5) 2 Baba and Joe El

Two of Nigeria's biggest music stars, 2 Baba and Joe El, have been compared countless times due to their striking resemblance. It's almost as though they were separated at birth!

Interestingly, these two talented musicians were both signed to Kennis Music at some point in their careers, with 2 Baba leaving the label in 2008.