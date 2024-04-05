The real reason why I dropped out of Babcock University - Beverly Osu

Speaking on the latest episode of The Discourse With Ken, the actress opened up about her experience juggling her budding career as a video vixen, and school. She stated that her school was going well up until she started getting noticed at her university and criticised.

"In Babcock University everything was nice and education was going well but because I was on TV at the age of 16 as a video vixen, Nigerians did not understand the term video vixen then so they always used to criticise me and take pictures to school. I used to get in trouble in school every weekend, and I mean every weekend," she said.

The model went on, revealing her reasons for leaving the institution. "I just felt that let me leave before it gets sour, you know how Babcock is, it's very strict for lack of a better word. I left because I felt so comfortable doing what I was doing and I knew I could balance it, so I left," she said.

On the topic of her parent's reaction to her decision to drop out and chase her dreams, Osu stated that her mother was initially displeased but eventually came around.