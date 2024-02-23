The real reason Kelly Rowland walked off the 'Today' show set last week

Instead, a new report from TheWrap says that sources close to the situation revealed that Rowland was taken aback by host Savannah Guthrie's persistent questioning about Beyoncé, leading to her unexpected walk-off.

The incident, which left host Hoda Kotb in a scramble for a last-minute co-anchor—eventually filled by Rita Ora, who was originally booked as a guest—initially had media outlets and fans alike attributing Rowland's exit to displeasure over her dressing room conditions. However, insiders familiar with the matter have shed light on the real catalyst behind Rowland's abrupt departure.

An individual with knowledge of the situation disclosed to TheWrap, "Kelly was offended that Savannah repeatedly and aggressively asked her about Beyoncé," pointing out the misinterpretation of the event by initial reports. The source emphasised that Rowland, a seasoned guest on the Today show, and her team are well-acquainted with the show's dressing room arrangements, suggesting that dissatisfaction with the facilities was unlikely to be the issue. Instead, it was Guthrie's pointed questioning regarding Beyoncé that upset Rowland and her team, leaving them feeling disrespected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary: In 2014, Beyonc reunited with her former Destiny's Child bandmates — Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — to create a song for Williams' new album, "Journey to Freedom."The song "Say Yes" landed on top of the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart that year. (The chat is separate from the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.)Most Successful song: "Say Yes (feat. Beyonc and Kelly Rowland)," was on the top of this chart for seven weeks. Business Insider USA

During the interview, Guthrie's inquiries about Beyoncé seemed to push Rowland to the brink. After asking Rowland about her thoughts on Beyoncé's new country project, "Act II," and persisting even after Rowland expressed her pride and happiness for her friend and former Destiny's Child bandmate, the situation reached a tipping point.

Kelly Rowland's response, "I'm so proud of her. So happy for her," was repeated, signalling her discomfort with the direction of the questioning and underscoring her reluctance to delve further into the subject. This moment, as revealed by insiders, was the straw that broke the camel's back, leading to Rowland's decision to leave the set.

This incident highlights the delicate balance media personalities must maintain when navigating interviews, especially regarding questions that may touch on sensitive areas or seem to overshadow the individual achievements of the guests in favour of their associations with others. For Kelly Rowland, a highly respected artist and actress in her own right, the focus on Beyoncé rather than her own accomplishments and projects was evidently a step too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the story unfolds and more details come to light, fans and viewers are reminded of the complexities and pressures that come with celebrity and media interactions, with respect and understanding being paramount in these exchanges.