John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Launching his account on Thursday via X (formerly known as Twitter), Cena has promised fans a version of himself "like you’ve never seen me before," linked to his role in the forthcoming R-rated dramedy, Ricky Stanicky.

Fans and followers who were quick to follow the OnlyFans link shared by the 46-year-old wrestling icon found themselves on a page dedicated to Cena's character in the movie, Ricky Stanicky—a character described as a "renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor, and method actor." The account bio teases subscribers with the promise of "SPICY pics and vids! 🥵."

Ricky Stanicky sees Cena portraying the titular character, an X-rated rock and roll impersonator who gets hired by a trio of lifelong friends, played by Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler, to embody their fictional friend, Ricky Stanicky. The film promises to deliver a mix of humour and drama, with Cena at the centre of its most audacious stunts.

In a bold marketing move, the OnlyFans account is free to subscribe, but it does come with an age restriction—only users who are 18 or older can subscribe, and creating an account on OnlyFans requires a credit card. This approach not only heightens anticipation for Cena's latest film role but also cleverly navigates the platform's adult content connotations by associating it with a movie promotion.

The content already available on the Stanicky OnlyFans page includes a three-second clip from the film, showcasing Cena dressed as Britney Spears in her iconic “..Baby One More Time” schoolgirl outfit, engaging in a provocative act of licking the ground, accompanied by a cheeky caption: “Anyone want to hit this one more time? 😜.”

This innovative promotional strategy has caught the attention of Cena's global fanbase who are now eagerly awaiting the release of Ricky Stanicky. Cena's foray into OnlyFans as part of a character role is a testament to his versatility as an entertainer and his willingness to push boundaries in engaging with his audience.

The buzz around Ricky Stanicky and its unique marketing campaign is sure to make it one of the most talked-about film releases. Cena's Nigerian fans are now, more than ever, anticipating what other surprises the WWE legend has in store for them on his OnlyFans page and in his upcoming film.