The gift that keeps on giving - Alexx Ekubo on the success of 'Afamefuna'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Since the movie debuted on Netflix recently, it has been a trending topic on X.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is overjoyed by the success of his film [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is overjoyed by the success of his film [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Since its Netflix debut, the film had been trending on X and is currently atop Netflix's top 10 movies in Nigeria list.

The actor took to his Instagram account to express gratitude for the engagement.

"I woke up & I’m trending on #Twitter #X for all the right reasons.. 🙏🏾#Afamefuna is the gift that keeps on giving. ❤️Thank you, Lord, thank you all. 🙏🏾," he said.

Fellow celebrities and fans alike took to his comment section to support Ekubo and the film, congratulating him on his feat.

Singer Waje commented, "I won’t lie, I had to tell myself Alex na my guy, he can’t do this in real life. Nna you are who you say you are. Exceptional." Actor Kunle Remi also commented, "Ate and left no crumbs."

Comments from Alexx Ekubo's followers [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Comments from Alexx Ekubo's followers [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Another comment read, "From hence fought forget lover boy roles... you see this stubborn boy roles ..work on it...its your calling...they kept casting you wrongly because of your fine face and wasn't working ..you have more to give than where they've kept boxing ..you have shown Nigeria another side of you."

The film which was recently added to Netflix hit the number-one spot within a day. "Less than 24 hours. 🚨#Afamefuna is number 1 on Netflix," Ekubo said.

Afamefuna is an Igbo language film that dives deep into the apprenticeship institution that has become synonymous with the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, and was released in the cinemas in December 2023. Within that same month, the movie grossed a total of ₦21,714,750, with ₦14,068,750 from the weekend of its release, according to data from the Cinema Exhibition Association of Nigeria.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

