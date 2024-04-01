The gift that keeps on giving - Alexx Ekubo on the success of 'Afamefuna'

Since its Netflix debut, the film had been trending on X and is currently atop Netflix's top 10 movies in Nigeria list.

The actor took to his Instagram account to express gratitude for the engagement.

"I woke up & I’m trending on #Twitter #X for all the right reasons.. 🙏🏾#Afamefuna is the gift that keeps on giving. ❤️Thank you, Lord, thank you all. 🙏🏾," he said.

Fellow celebrities and fans alike took to his comment section to support Ekubo and the film, congratulating him on his feat.

Singer Waje commented, "I won’t lie, I had to tell myself Alex na my guy, he can’t do this in real life. Nna you are who you say you are. Exceptional." Actor Kunle Remi also commented, "Ate and left no crumbs."

Another comment read, "From hence fought forget lover boy roles... you see this stubborn boy roles ..work on it...its your calling...they kept casting you wrongly because of your fine face and wasn't working ..you have more to give than where they've kept boxing ..you have shown Nigeria another side of you."

The film which was recently added to Netflix hit the number-one spot within a day. "Less than 24 hours. 🚨#Afamefuna is number 1 on Netflix," Ekubo said.