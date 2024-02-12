Teni, Jimmy Odukoya, Yul Edochie and more react to Nigeria's AFCON loss

Here's how some of our Nigerian celebrities reacted to the loss:

Teni

After the final match, singer Teni took to her Instagram in tears, expressing her hurt over the loss. She cried, "Ivory Coast, you think you can embarrass me.. somebody please, I need oxygen...ivory coast, ivory coast! My chest, my intestines, my money has wasted."

Jimmy Odukoya

Pastor-cum-actor Jimmy Odukoya remained optimistic following the final match. In his usual post-match ritual, he took to his Instagram account to address his followers and Nigerians at large.

He began, "My fellow Nigerians this was not the video that I planned, this was not what we wanted but it's okay. Last last we are Nigerians, we are still Nigerians they cannot shame us. Listen, today the elephants had it but we the eagles are coming back. Super eagles listen, we are proud of you, you did an amazing job In the midst of hardship and all the things going on, you gave us a reason to hope to laugh and you united us as a nation."

Providing encouraging words, he continued, " We are super proud of you, we are praying for you and can't wait to have you back. We may have lost the battle but we have not lost the war, we are Nigerians and we're coming back so heads up proud...last last, we dey."

Charly Boy had a more forward-facing approach to the loss. Taking to his X account, he stressed that Nigerians should focus on their demons. He said, “The Super Eagles really tried but the best team won. Oya, make we face the demons facing us."

Simi

Singer Simi was very vocal during the final match, posted every step of the way whilst riddled with anxiety. After the game ended, she posted, "E don finish, last last God will answer who played better. What is crazy is that all of Africa is coming for us."

Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie posted to his Instagram account after the final match concluded, encouraging the Super Eagles for their efforts. His caption read, "It is well. Thank you, Super Eagles. @ng_supereagles Getting to the finals is as good as winning. We're proud of you all. Great performance in the tournament."

Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna congratulated the super eagles on their job. She said on X, "At the end of the day, elephants no get hiding place, well done super eagles of Nigeria."

Sarah Martin

Nollywood actress Sarah Martin, however, took to her Instagram to tackle actor Yul Edochie. She asserted that she anticipated Nigeria's loss because of Edochie's prophecy from Sunday morning, in which he said: "Today's game will not get to penalty shootout, Nigeria will definitely win Ivory Coast comfortably."

Martin's post read: "The moment pastor Yul prophesied, I knew we were going to lose. The only opportunity he had to prove that God called him."