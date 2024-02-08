ADVERTISEMENT
It's your bedtime - Jimmy Odukoya's message to South Africa's Bafana Bafana

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"We are taking the cup and bringing it home, amen?" he said of the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Jimmy Odukoya teases the South African football team with South African song 'Water' [Instagrm/iamthatPJ]
Jimmy Odukoya teases the South African football team with South African song 'Water' [Instagrm/iamthatPJ]

In his usual post-match ritual, Odukoya commended the efforts of the South African team in a humorous manner. He playfully applauded their performance, stating, "My fellow Nigerians! Listen, first of all, South Africa, well done, the boys played a good game, but at this point, it is time for the boys to go to sleep. It's your bedtime."

Adding a touch of comedy, Odukoya teased the Bafana Bafana team by singing a playful parody of South African star Tyla's Grammy-winning song Water. He humorously sang, "You have played, you have missed now, you have lost your breath, you need water, but if it is any consolation, it's Grammy water."

In a light-hearted manner, Odukoya also expressed support for the South African team as they compete for the third-place position, saying, "But you know what, we'd be praying for you as you go for the third round, I mean third place." He then confidently affirmed his belief in the Nigerian Super Eagles, declaring, "But guess what, my Nigerians, God no go shame us! We are taking the cup and bringing it home, amen?"

This comes after Nigerian artistes Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, Ayra Starr and Asake failed to bring home a Grammy award in their respective categories on February 4, 2024. It came as a tremendous loss to Nigerians who then redirected their efforts towards securing a win against South Africa which held yesterday February 7, 2024.

Singer Teni notably said: "See, South Africa, you are in for it. Osimhen over to you, Lookman, over to you. South Africa you will dance amapiaono on field."

Following the Super Eagles win, Nigerians have been in the spirit of jubilation.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

