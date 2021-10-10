RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teebillz welcomes baby boy with partner

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The artist manager has several children from previous relationships.

Nigerian talent manager Teebillz [Instagram/Teebillz]
Nigerian talent manager Teebillz [Instagram/Teebillz]

Nigerian talent manager Tunji Balogun also known as Teebillz, has welcomed a baby boy with his partner.

Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Sunday, October 10, 2021, where he announced the big news.

"I got you Jamil, you got a baby brother now! And I’m sorry Bisi I couldn’t give you a baby sis like you wanted my love! Blessings to my tribe 💛," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

Congratulations to Teebillz and his partner from all of us at Pulse.

Teebillz first revealed he was in a relationship in 2020 when he shared a photo of himself kissing her in a jacuzzi.

www.instagram.com

Teebillz is an influential artist manager from Nigeria.

He once managed music star, Tiwa Savage and they later got married in 2013.

Their separation can be described as one of the messiest in the history of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Teebillz and Savage have a son together.

