Nigerian music talent manager, Tunji Balogun also known as Teebillz wants the whole world to know that he is head over heels for his girlfriend.

The artist manager made this known on Thursday, August 27, 2020, when he shared some loved-up photos with his girlfriend.

"If grace is an ocean...... then it’s you 🙏🏾❤️😘," he captioned the photos.

Since he posted the photos, his friends and celebrities have all camped in the comment section, showering praises on him and his bae.

Teebillz is an influential artist manager from Nigeria.

Teebillz use to be married to music star, Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TeeBillz323]

He once managed music star, Tiwa Savage and they later got married in 2013.

There separation can be described as one of the messiest in the history of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Teebillz and Savage have a son together.