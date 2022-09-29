RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

Onyema Courage

Ruger, a Nigerian music star, is back at it, taking shots at his colleagues on the bird app. This time, he's after Kizz Daniel.

Ruger and Kizz Daniel (Legit)
Ruger and Kizz Daniel (Legit)

Recommended articles

The upcoming singer, Ruger, took to his verified Twitter account to criticize his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel. Ruger tweeted his arrival in Tanzania, where he is scheduled to perform at an event on October 1st, saying, "TANZANIA !!!! I'm here, and I didn't leave my bags behind. We'll see you on October 1st ".

Ruger said he didn't forget his bag when he announced his arrival in Tanzania, the same country where Kizz Daniel was arrested a few weeks ago.

In August, a show promoter, Steven Uwah, accused Kizz Daniel of breaching their contract by getting paid but failing to show up to perform in Tanzania. Uwah claimed the show cost him $300,000 and was sponsored by well-known companies such as Pepsi and Martell. A table could also fetch up to $10,000. He also stated that Kizz Daniel's actions have left him befuddled and have severely harmed his reputation.

Kizz Daniel, on the other hand, begged forgiveness, explaining that he had forgotten his bags containing critical equipment for his live show, which was why he couldn't perform on the event's day. He did, however, set a second date to make amends with the fans.

Most Tweeps have refused to find any humour in Ruger's tweet as they find it insulting for Kizz Daniel.

themalikszn: "If Vado reply “let me see you” now, wahala go start."

thesheddyking: "Na eye patch you dey wear not glasses, where you con see shades wey you dey throw?"

mbahdeyforyou: "Trouble is your second name."

asiwajulerry: "Careful now, Vado is way above your league. We enjoyed the one with Buju but don’t dare this one.."

kendrickusain: "Aarggghhh! Ruger no start wetin you no fit carry oooo.."

kingdemigod8: "Time to collect this eye patch from Ruger,he sees nothing but shades under em."

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayomeekun emerges winner of #OpenYourFortune Music Competition by Fortune Flip Entertainment

Ayomeekun emerges winner of #OpenYourFortune Music Competition by Fortune Flip Entertainment

Rising star, Olufolake Soyannwo shares new single, 'Happy Birthday To Me'

Rising star, Olufolake Soyannwo shares new single, 'Happy Birthday To Me'

Bella Shmurda shows off his style in colorful visuals for 'Philo'

Bella Shmurda shows off his style in colorful visuals for 'Philo'

Singing sensation Fave & talented producer Damie get plaques for their chart-topping song 'Baby Riddim'

Singing sensation Fave & talented producer Damie get plaques for their chart-topping song 'Baby Riddim'

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel acquires new mansion in Lagos, shares snippet of unreleased song 'Odo'

Kizz Daniel acquires new mansion in Lagos, shares snippet of unreleased song 'Odo'

BBNaija 7: 20 Groovys cannot take the place of Deji - Chichi tells Bryann

BBNaija 7: 20 Groovys cannot take the place of Deji - Chichi tells Bryann

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'

Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Banky W, Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, others storm MI Abaga's incredible wedding

Banky W, Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, others storm MI Abaga's wedding

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

"Leave our sister alone" - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her