'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

The upcoming singer, Ruger, took to his verified Twitter account to criticize his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel. Ruger tweeted his arrival in Tanzania, where he is scheduled to perform at an event on October 1st, saying, "TANZANIA !!!! I'm here, and I didn't leave my bags behind. We'll see you on October 1st ".

How it relates to Kizz Daniel:

Ruger said he didn't forget his bag when he announced his arrival in Tanzania, the same country where Kizz Daniel was arrested a few weeks ago.

In August, a show promoter, Steven Uwah, accused Kizz Daniel of breaching their contract by getting paid but failing to show up to perform in Tanzania. Uwah claimed the show cost him $300,000 and was sponsored by well-known companies such as Pepsi and Martell. A table could also fetch up to $10,000. He also stated that Kizz Daniel's actions have left him befuddled and have severely harmed his reputation.

Kizz Daniel, on the other hand, begged forgiveness, explaining that he had forgotten his bags containing critical equipment for his live show, which was why he couldn't perform on the event's day. He did, however, set a second date to make amends with the fans.

Reactions so far:

Most Tweeps have refused to find any humour in Ruger's tweet as they find it insulting for Kizz Daniel.

themalikszn: "If Vado reply “let me see you” now, wahala go start."

thesheddyking: "Na eye patch you dey wear not glasses, where you con see shades wey you dey throw?"

mbahdeyforyou: "Trouble is your second name."

asiwajulerry: "Careful now, Vado is way above your league. We enjoyed the one with Buju but don’t dare this one.."

kendrickusain: "Aarggghhh! Ruger no start wetin you no fit carry oooo.."