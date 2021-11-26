Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

According to Teebillz, he waited for two years to discover the most bankable reality TV star who didn't need to open her legs and Tacha scored all the maximum points.

"I’ve patiently waited after 2 seasons of BBN to see the most bankable without opening them legs! I’m thankful to you Anita for allowing me to make the difference for what I do best……. Proud of you my love! @symply_tacha #BillzVizion #Thankful 💛🙏🏾,'' he wrote.

It would be recalled that Tee Billz took over as Tacha's manager after her not-so-happy ending at the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

However, in December 2019, the reality TV star announced that she was pathing ways with Teebillz's management company.

Pulse Nigeria

In an interview with Punch in 2020, she revealed that after signing with the Tee Billz's management company, things didn't go as planned.