Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Odion Okonofua

Teebillz says Tacha remains one of the most bankable reality TV stars.

Reality TV star Tacha and talent manager Teebillz [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [InstagramTeebillz323]

Popular talent manager Tunji 'Teebillz' Balogun has praised former BBNaija housemate, Tacha for not being promiscuous.

According to Teebillz, he waited for two years to discover the most bankable reality TV star who didn't need to open her legs and Tacha scored all the maximum points.

"I’ve patiently waited after 2 seasons of BBN to see the most bankable without opening them legs! I’m thankful to you Anita for allowing me to make the difference for what I do best……. Proud of you my love! @symply_tacha #BillzVizion #Thankful 💛🙏🏾,'' he wrote.

It would be recalled that Tee Billz took over as Tacha's manager after her not-so-happy ending at the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

However, in December 2019, the reality TV star announced that she was pathing ways with Teebillz's management company.

Tacha is beautiful in this nude lace gown [instagram/tacha]
Tacha is beautiful in this nude lace gown [instagram/tacha]

In an interview with Punch in 2020, she revealed that after signing with the Tee Billz's management company, things didn't go as planned.

According to her, even though she had complained about her reservations, nothing was done to fix it, hence her decision to part ways with Tee Billz's company.

Odion Okonofua

