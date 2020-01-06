Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has come out to explain the reason behind why she ended the contract with Tee Billz' management company.

In a chat with Sunday Punch, the reality TV star said that after signing with the Tee Billz' management company, things didn't go as planned. According to her, even though she had complained about her reservations, nothing was done to fix it, hence her decision to pathways with Tee Billz' company.

"When one signs up with a management, one would have expectations and targets. However, it’s one thing to have expectations and it’s another thing to have the expectations turn to reality. Sadly, that didn’t happen, especially after the first month of being signed to a management. The drive I had and the drive they had didn’t match.

"I drew their attention to my concerns and also tried to manage the situation by being patient and hoping for a change. But, things got worse as time went on and after three months, I decided we should mutually disengage our business relationship for the sake of my brand," she said.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. According to her, they ended the relationship in a mutual manner. For Tacha, she is thankful for all the opportunities she had while working together with Tee Billz.

"It is pertinent to note that both parties myself and Billz Vision had an amicable resolution on this and appreciate each other for the opportunity of working together. We would, therefore, want the general public to respect our decision herein and take note of the same," part of the statement reads.

It would be recalled that Tee Billz took over as Tacha's manager after her not so happy ending at the last season of Big Brother Naija.