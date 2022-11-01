Takeoff a member of American rap group Migos, reportedly shot dead in Houston

According to reports on Twitter on Tuesday, 1st November 2022, Takeoff was shot dead in Houston over a game of dice he partook in with Migos member Quavo.
American rapper Takeoff who is part of Hip Hop group Migos has been reported to have been shot dead in Houston over a dice games.
At at the time of filling this report, it's unclear if the news of his death was indeed true. However, according to the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, a celebrity news media blog, Takeoff was shot and he didn't survive the attack while Quavo escaped unarmed.
According to major media outlet TMZ, Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, reports that the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM and when the police arrived the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. It's reported that the man turned out to be 28 year old Takeoff who was fatally injured and died from the gun shot wounds.
