Former housemate of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Tacha has ended her management relationship with Tee Billz' company.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. According to her, they ended the relationship in a mutual manner. For Tacha, she is thankful for all the opportunities she had while working together with Tee Billz.

"It is pertinent to note that both parties myself and Billz Vision had an amicable resolution on this and appreciate each other for the opportunity of working together. We would, therefore, want the general public to respect our decision herein and take note of the same," part of the statement reads.

It would be recalled that Tee Billz took over as Tacha's manager after her not so happy ending at the last season of Big Brother Naija. Tacha's exit from the house after her disqualification made a lot of headlines.

Her disqualification not only ruined her chance of going home with the grand prize but also created a dent on her brand. However, she became remorseful after the disqualification and released a statement to that effect.

The rebranding kicked off with her old photos getting deleted which was followed by a series of interviews and endorsement deals.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition after a total of 89 days in the house.

Tacha got into a fight with a fellow housemate, Mercy and the two almost exchanged blows early in the morning after the exercise routine. The two housemates kept shouting at each other and even during the conversation with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was in the house to announce the eviction of Cindy.

Mercy, who was involved in the dirty fight also got two strikes from Biggie, who couldn't condone their indolence in the house.