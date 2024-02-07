ADVERTISEMENT
SZA and Victoria Monet pen appreciation notes to Beyonce post Grammy wins

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They both captured the deep admiration and gratitude they hold for Beyoncé.

SZA and Victoria Monet Extend Gratitude to Beyoncé for Grammy Support
SZA and Victoria Monet Extend Gratitude to Beyoncé for Grammy Support

SZA, who received her first Grammy, shared on her Instagram story a beautiful bouquet of white roses accompanied by a thoughtful card from Beyoncé. The card conveyed Beyoncé's admiration for SZA's growth and success, expressing, "I'm so happy for you beautiful watching you grow and winning is an honour sending you huge congrats talented Queen all my love and respect B."

In response to the touching gesture, SZA captioned her Instagram post: "Thank you for seeing me before anyone else saw me. Thank you for making me feel valuable when I was the tiniest in the room. Thank you for shining your light on me and pouring into me the goddess-level kindness. May God continue to protect and bless you, Queen Beyoncé."

SZA's appreciation post
SZA's appreciation post
Following her first Grammy win, singer Victoria Monet also took to Instagram to express her deep gratitude to Beyoncé, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a picture taken with the music icon.

In her Instagram post, Monet conveyed her initial nerves when approaching Beyoncé, noting that she is usually not one to muster the courage to introduce herself. However, upon speaking to Beyoncé, Monet described feeling an overwhelming calm.

Monet's post expressed profound admiration, saying: "It felt like home... and I knowwww that sounds crazy, but I felt it and that had to be God and some guardian angels too!" She continued by acknowledging Beyoncé's influence on her musical journey, stating, "God knows how much I love you, how you’ve musically raised me and trained me to be a better performer by watching and experiencing you."

The Grammy-winning artist went on to describe Beyoncé as her inspiration, referencing her as "Diana, Tina, Aretha! My Bey!!!" Monet emphasised the impact Beyoncé has had on her as a performer, describing her legacy as the best blueprint for any artist.

Monet also praised Beyoncé's ability to balance motherhood and global success, highlighting her vulnerability in films and real-time as a source of inspiration. She also credited Beyoncé's openness about this balance as instrumental in helping her navigate postpartum struggles.

