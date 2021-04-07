Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has advised her fans to stop using other people's success to measure their level of achievements in life.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday. April 6, 2021.

"Listen my darling, a lot of people are better than you and me, and you and I are also better than some other people. So, stop looking at other people's success to measure your own," she wrote.

"If your today is better than your yesterday, you're on the right path and even if it feels like your yesterday is better than today, don't give up! restrategize if necessary, work hard, work smart, do more and keep praying. A lot of progress is lost in comparison. So, don't stop pushing. You're absolutely doing well."

This is not the first time Nigerian celebrities will be advising their followers on social media about not getting confused with the lifestyle some people showcase to that of reality.

Celebs like Joke Silva, Tonto Dikeh, and Funke Akindele have at one time or the other shared the same sentiment about the misconception a lot of people have about the lifestyle they see on and off social media.