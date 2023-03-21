ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

Babatunde Lawal

With his hit song ‘Who’s Your Guy,’ the singer is having an amazing year.

Spyro [Instagram/Spyro]
Spyro [Instagram/Spyro]

Recommended articles

The singer recounted the unpleasant experience of having to also seek financial assistance from his friends just to feed himself.

But with his latest hit song, ‘Who’s Your Guy,’ the singer noted all that was in the past as he thanked God for taking him higher.

In his words, “It’s really amazing what God can do in a man’s life. I remember a couple of months, I was broke, and I was disappointed in life. I felt like, is this dream of mine ever going to come true?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will enter into people's DM to beg for help. And I was literally begging for help in real life. I’ll call my friends on phones Kunle, Christian, Korede just for money to eat.

“Things were that bad and it makes me feel a lot of people are going through the same situation or similar situations. Which is the reason why I always want to take every opportunity to pray for people.

Spyro feat Tiwa Savage 'Who Is Your Guy' remix
Spyro feat Tiwa Savage 'Who Is Your Guy' remix Pulse Nigeria

“I pray for whoever is listening to me today, God is going to give you a life-changing testimony. He is going to change your life in a manner that you cannot even comprehend. Like, He’s going to boast with your life.

“I’m still in shock at what God is doing in my life and I extend that same grace to you. If he can do it for one, he can do it for all. Believe and you’ll see it, in Jesus name we pray; Amen!”

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

Funke Akindele expresses no regret on vying for a post

Funke Akindele expresses no regret on vying for a post

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

BBTitans: Tsatsii clinch Head of House title and 3rd spot in the final

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano,' & Davido's 'Champion Sound' among top most streamed Amapiano songs on Spotify

Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano,' & Davido's 'Champion Sound' among top most streamed Amapiano songs on Spotify

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr , Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr , Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

'You selected yourself' - Falz responds to Sanwo-Olu's appreciation message

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale

Patience Ozokwor comments on recent comparison with Sola Sobowale

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Olamide details why he signed Fireboy, Asake, others

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2 [Instagram/iniedo]

Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2