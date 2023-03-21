Spryo recounts pre-stardom sapa moments and how he begged for food

The singer recounted the unpleasant experience of having to also seek financial assistance from his friends just to feed himself.

But with his latest hit song, ‘Who’s Your Guy,’ the singer noted all that was in the past as he thanked God for taking him higher.

In his words, “It’s really amazing what God can do in a man’s life. I remember a couple of months, I was broke, and I was disappointed in life. I felt like, is this dream of mine ever going to come true?

“I will enter into people's DM to beg for help. And I was literally begging for help in real life. I’ll call my friends on phones Kunle, Christian, Korede just for money to eat.

“Things were that bad and it makes me feel a lot of people are going through the same situation or similar situations. Which is the reason why I always want to take every opportunity to pray for people.

“I pray for whoever is listening to me today, God is going to give you a life-changing testimony. He is going to change your life in a manner that you cannot even comprehend. Like, He’s going to boast with your life.