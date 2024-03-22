ADVERTISEMENT
Sound Sultan died in one of the best hospitals - singer's brother Baba Dee

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He revealed that the beloved singer received the best treatment for his cancer.

Sound sultan passed away in 2021 after battling throat cancer
Speaking in a recent interview with Teju Babyface on the King of Talks podcast, Baba Dee expressed gratitude about how well the family was able to cater for Sound Sultan until he passed away from cancer.

"It was always God. When he was sick we didn't go asking anybody for anything. Everything took care of itself. He had the best treatment. He died in one of the best hospitals for the kind of disease he was facing at the time. It doesn't get better than that," he revealed.

Baba Dee highlighted how his brother was memorialised after his passing, stressing how wonderful it was to witness the support pouring in from people.

He said, "After his death, we did a posthumous album, a luncheon for the album in New York. People started doing Sound Sultan remembrances yearly around the world. It was very unprecedented. It wasn't like a tragic incident or something that was making people angry like the Mohbad incident. But people took it upon themselves to gather all around the world. That's deep mehn. I know nobody's gathering for me like that."

Baba Dee added, "Nobody is getting out of here alive and after all is said and done, we all become a memory."

Sound Sultan sadly passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44 after battling with throat cancer. The multi-talented singer had angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.

The news of his passing came as a rude shock to Nigerians at the time and tears flowed when he was laid to rest according to Islamic injunction at the Marlboro Muslim cemetery in New Jersey on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

