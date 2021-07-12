Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest
The music star was buried according to Muslim rites.
The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.
He died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system
He was buried according to Islamic injunction at the Marlboro Muslim cemetery in New Jersey on Sunday, July 11.
Among those present at the funeral were his wife, Farida, and close family members.
Farida was inconsolable as her husband was laid to rest.
Sound Sultan and Farida have three children together.
He was 44-years-old.
