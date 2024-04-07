ADVERTISEMENT
Social media reacts to John Dumelo's position on anti-gay Bill

Actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has sparked discussions on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), with his comments regarding the controversial "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill," commonly referred to as the "anti-gay bill."

Critics on social media have accused the actor and aspiring parliamentarian of wavering convictions regarding the issue.

The bill, currently under consideration by Ghana's Parliament and awaiting presidential approval, has stirred both domestic and international criticism due to concerns about potential human rights violations.

In a recent interview on Star FM, Dumelo stated that he aligns with the position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the bill, emphasizing the party's support for protecting "family values" in Ghana. However, he refrained from stating his stance, citing respect for individual privacy.

However, Dumelo's comments have faced backlash online, with netizens referencing his previous portrayal of a gay character in the 2010 Nigerian film "Men In Love." The film depicts a couple dealing with marital issues, complicated by the arrival of a gay friend under a curse.

The actor's remarks have ignited debates on social media, with users expressing diverse opinions on his stance and past roles.

The discussions underscore the sensitivity and complexity of the issue surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and legislation in Ghana, reflecting broader debates on human rights and societal values.

