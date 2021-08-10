RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Waje loses dad

The music star announced the demise of her father via her Instagram page.

Nigerian singer Aituaje Iruobe also known as Waje has lost her dad.

The music star announced the sad news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

"A girl needs a father. A girl needs her father. This girl will always love her father. This girl will dearly miss her father. Rest well daddy you will always be in our hearts!" she wrote.

Our condolence goes to the Aituaje family as they mourn over the loss of their father.

