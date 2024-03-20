ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Teni issues strong warning to those constantly begging her for money

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that the people asking for money now ask for dollars and pounds!

Teni tells those begging her for money to 'have conscience' [Dr. Dolor]
Teni tells those begging her for money to 'have conscience' [Dr. Dolor]

Recommended articles

The singer took to her Instagram account on March 19, 2024, calling out "beggars," whom she humorously referred to as the "Beggars Association." She told them to do better and refrain from begging all the time.

"Beggars Association of Nigeria, who be una president? I need to talk to your president because Una no get conscience again, Una no fear God," she began.

She continued, "You go beg pesin for money 3 days ago, come back again two days later to ask again. Am I your mother or father? Did they write your name on my head? Una no dey fear God? Fear God o, beggars association, it's not good."

ADVERTISEMENT

Teni lamented about how the "beggars" lack compassion for her personal welfare. She stressed that they have started requesting donations in other currencies aside from the naira.

She said, "They would call and not even ask 'how you dey, how's your life, are you okay?'. They don't care. Now they don't even ask for naira again o, na USD and pounds they ask for. Be careful o, even God sef you go ask am and he go tell you make you wait. I'm not God, we're all human o!"

Similarly in July 2023, legendary Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, also took to his Instagram to lament about the sorts of messages he received from people begging on the app.

Guys, I dey vex o. I am not happy. This thing is getting out of hand. How can you people turn my DM to Bank of Industry? If I open my DM every time all I see is ‘oga, bros please…please… please…’ Jesus! It is too much. The way you guys dey beg this thing na like say we no get responsibility," said Aki.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also requested that they refrain from asking him for money at the time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singer Teni issues strong warning to those constantly begging her for money

Singer Teni issues strong warning to those constantly begging her for money

Comedian Ali Baba calls Nigerian constitution the 'biggest problem we have'

Comedian Ali Baba calls Nigerian constitution the 'biggest problem we have'

'BBNaija' star Phyna says that she paved the way for more hype women

'BBNaija' star Phyna says that she paved the way for more hype women

6 creative ways emerging artists can use AI

6 creative ways emerging artists can use AI

Chika Ike's new film '8 REASONS WHY We Broke Up!' showing on Chika Ike TV!

Chika Ike's new film '8 REASONS WHY We Broke Up!' showing on Chika Ike TV!

'This Unexpected Love' takes centre stage at exclusive private screening

'This Unexpected Love' takes centre stage at exclusive private screening

10 times Kizz Daniel delivered stellar verses on collaborations

10 times Kizz Daniel delivered stellar verses on collaborations

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be

See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career