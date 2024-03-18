Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry
He acknowledged that there is no manual to it because it balls down to each person.
Recommended articles
Speaking on the recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, Ruger explained to co-hosts Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe that jealousy is the enemy when it comes to friendships. Using himself as an example, he stressed that envy can only come in between a friendship if the parties involved are naturally envious.
He said, "I feel like it all depends on the kind of people they are. For example, if I'm not the kind of person that is generally envious, then I can't be envious of my fellow artistes. I'd push him to do good for himself and everything because no matter what stage I am in my life or in my music, whether I'm not really popping at that time or I'm popping, I'm still going to push him. It depends on the kind of person you are as an individual. There's no manual to it."
The hosts then asked the singer about the dynamics of the music industry, particularly regarding cliques, to which he said, "There may be cliques in the industry but I don't really know. I'm a clique by myself."
He continued, emphasising the need for support, "When artists from here meet each other outside the country, there's unity, because when we're out there, nobody can touch us, no one can misbehave. Everyone is supporting support each other and that's the thing."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng