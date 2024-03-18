Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Speaking on the recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, Ruger explained to co-hosts Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe that jealousy is the enemy when it comes to friendships. Using himself as an example, he stressed that envy can only come in between a friendship if the parties involved are naturally envious.

He said, "I feel like it all depends on the kind of people they are. For example, if I'm not the kind of person that is generally envious, then I can't be envious of my fellow artistes. I'd push him to do good for himself and everything because no matter what stage I am in my life or in my music, whether I'm not really popping at that time or I'm popping, I'm still going to push him. It depends on the kind of person you are as an individual. There's no manual to it."

The hosts then asked the singer about the dynamics of the music industry, particularly regarding cliques, to which he said, "There may be cliques in the industry but I don't really know. I'm a clique by myself."