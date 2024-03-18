Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He acknowledged that there is no manual to it because it balls down to each person.

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]
Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Recommended articles

Speaking on the recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, Ruger explained to co-hosts Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe that jealousy is the enemy when it comes to friendships. Using himself as an example, he stressed that envy can only come in between a friendship if the parties involved are naturally envious.

He said, "I feel like it all depends on the kind of people they are. For example, if I'm not the kind of person that is generally envious, then I can't be envious of my fellow artistes. I'd push him to do good for himself and everything because no matter what stage I am in my life or in my music, whether I'm not really popping at that time or I'm popping, I'm still going to push him. It depends on the kind of person you are as an individual. There's no manual to it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts then asked the singer about the dynamics of the music industry, particularly regarding cliques, to which he said, "There may be cliques in the industry but I don't really know. I'm a clique by myself."

He continued, emphasising the need for support, "When artists from here meet each other outside the country, there's unity, because when we're out there, nobody can touch us, no one can misbehave. Everyone is supporting support each other and that's the thing."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Bob Hearts Abishola's Folake Olowofoyeku wants to launch new Nigerian music genre

'Bob Hearts Abishola's Folake Olowofoyeku wants to launch new Nigerian music genre

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

This is what Hawa Magaji will do if creating content fails

This is what Hawa Magaji will do if creating content fails

Actor Amaechi Muonagor calls for financial aid for kidney transplant in India

Actor Amaechi Muonagor calls for financial aid for kidney transplant in India

Here are 7 celebrity couples who have children together but have split up

Here are 7 celebrity couples who have children together but have split up

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

'Pawnshopbybluradish' CEO Amuzat Omotolani welcomes Yhemolee to London

'Pawnshopbybluradish' CEO Amuzat Omotolani welcomes Yhemolee to London

Tyla's landmark debut album will feature Tems, Gunna, Travis Scott

Tyla's landmark debut album will feature Tems, Gunna, Travis Scott

UK royal Kate Middleton spotted outside after photoshopped Mother's Day picture

UK royal Kate Middleton spotted outside after photoshopped Mother's Day picture

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Producer Rexxie announces his arrest [Instagram/Rexxiepondabeat]

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Seyi Law slams Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) [X/ Seyi Law]

Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Rita Dominic in Tubo [Bellanaijastyle]

Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music