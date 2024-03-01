ADVERTISEMENT
Ruger & BNXN kick off bromance with new single 'Romeo Must Die'

Adeayo Adebiyi

BNXN and Ruger have released their collaboration 'Romeo Must Die (RMD)'.

The single released on February 29, 2024, is accompanied by a music video shot in Malibu California that sees both artists enjoy a good time against the cooly backdrops of ocean views, palm trees, and luxury cars.

Listeners were curious as to the sonic direction the artists might go with BNXN leaning towards R&B while Ruger is a dancehall-fusing act.

They showed their talents and achieved a balance on the Kukbeats produced record where they celebrate their success and take swipes at their detractors.

BNXN and Ruger's 'Romeo Must Die' is named after the popular movie of the same name released in 2000 starring Jet Li and late R&B singer Aaliyah.

The single kicks off 2024 for both artists after they enjoyed a remarkable 2023.

Ruger recently parted ways with Jonzing World and 'Romeo Must Die' is his first release under his new Blown Boy imprint.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

