Nigerian singer Oritsefemi has called out Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma over the crisis in his matrimonial home.

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Friday, October 9, 2020, where he called out the movie star over the crisis in his marriage with his wife, Nabila Fash.

"Caroline this is the beginning of your problems in life, get ready for it," he wrote.

There are reports that Oritsefemi's wife moved out of their house because of his infidelity. [Instagram/Oritsefemi]

The actor also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage.

Oritsefemi's posts are coming barely 24 hours after it was reported that his wife had moved out of their home.

According to the report, the businesswoman got fed up with the music star's philandering eyes and 'womanising' lifestyle.

Fash is reported to have moved in with her friend Danjuma at her palatial home in highbrow Banana Island, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Oritsefemi got married to his wife, Fash in 2017 at a flamboyant wedding ceremony.