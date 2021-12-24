Singer Chike surprises mum with a new car

The singer took to his Instagram Stories on Christmas eve 2021, where he shared photos and videos of the car presentation.

"The best thing is a mother's joy," he captioned the video.

The music star's mum could not hide her joy as she received the car gift from him.

Chike's mum's new car is a Toyota Sienna mini-van.

Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka popularly known as Chike is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor.

He rose to prominence after coming second during the first season of music talent show, The Voice.