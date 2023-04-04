Sina Rambo and wife reportedly reconcile after marital drama goes public

The couple made headlines last year when Korth said the marriage was over because her husband had been emotionally abusive multiple times. She also claimed that he and his sister had physically abused her in the past.

Buttressing her reasons, she accused her husband and his sister Folashade of domestic violence via her Instagram stories on Monday, December 12, 2022.

She shared videos, chats, and pictures to back her claims, adding that the marriage is over because she refuses to tolerate any form of abuse.

According to Sahara Reporters, Korth posted a video of a damaged door, accusing the siblings of being responsible for the door and an injury on her wrist.

The drama played out in the public eye, with many Nigerians expressing their opinions on the matter. However, despite the drama and the public backlash, the couple appears to have reconciled.

Recently, Korth's mother released a video of her daughter and Sina enjoying a family outing with their daughter on her Instagram page.

This is to the surprise of many social media users and fans who had made comments and taken sides when the issue was at its peak. The resolution, according to fans, serves as a reminder to respect the privacy of couples and to allow them to resolve their issues without undue interference.