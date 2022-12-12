Sina Rambo's wife says marriage is over, accuses him of domestic abuse

Stating her reasons, she accused her estranged husband and his sister Folashade of domestic violence via her Instagram stories on Monday, December 12, 2022.

She shared videos, chats, and pictures to back her claims, adding that the marriage is over because she refuses to tolerate any form of abuse.

According to Sahara Reporters, Korth posted a video of a damaged door, accusing the siblings of being responsible for the door and an injury on her wrist.

She revealed intimate details about her relationship with her estranged husband in a series of posts, narrating how her husband refused to help her with the house chores, even after her surgery.

In her words, "After having a caesarian section and him rushing me out the hospital because he couldn’t get no weed. I had COVID=19 in labour, after my CS. I left the hospital this n*gg* ain’t help with no chores! Three days after the cesarean (section), you told me to cook rice for you. You can’t even make tea yourself! SMH! During pregnancy, I was turned into a nanny! Nine months pregnant, (I was) bending and cleaning house up and down because he can’t even pick up after himself. But truly, venting this now, I be mumu.'"

Claiming that Adeleke's wealth is a facade, Korth also called out her husband, the son of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and asked him to pay back the money he owed her.

Sharing the screenshot of the receipt for a cash transaction she claimed to have made to him, she wrote, “Later they will say Adeleke is my only achievement. Sina, pay me my money you owe me from America and nigeria. Beg beg. How many people do you have to fight with over bills? Or until them jack you for neck again like it just happened.”

She ended her posting by saying affirmatively that the marriage is over.

“For y’all saying keep it private, the marriage is over and that’s why I am finally saying this. No, I will not succumb to abuse. I am not that girl, it’s enough," she stated.

Korth promised to post more evidence tomorrow to back up her claims writing, "Make sure you watch this page tomorrow!!! Lol Every evidence shall be presented. Somebody who I just sent 10k naira. Broke asses. I’m NOT an ass-kisser and will NEVER BE lmao."

Singer and Sina's cousin, B-Red, has reacted to the controversial issue with a post on his Instagram story. The singer wrote that he cannot understand how a person can be angry simply because another person is rich and wealthy.

In his words, "how can you be angry that someone comes from a rich and wealthy family? (It does not make sense)"