Okay guys, today on celebrities shaking tables, Sheyman thinks some of his colleagues are not happy when others are prospering.

The foremost music producer and singer made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, February 18, 2019. In his post, he says he wonders why some celebrities do not like the idea of other celebrities doing well.

"Why do some stupid celebrities hat progress? Why don't you want the next best man to rise? Why should he go and start from the bottom when he is fit for the task at the top? Can we at least help ourselves from poverty? Later you people will still be the same celebs to beg Nigerians to donate for your kidney problems surgery! Awon werey Oluriburuko!

We really don't know who Sheyman was referring to but it's obvious someone got to his nerves, hence this public bashing.

This is not the first time celebrities have come out to drag their colleagues in the industry over the same issues. Recall a few months ago when Yul Edochie talked about no love in Nollywood.

"There's no love anywhere, not only in Nollywood"- says Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie has joined the increasing list of celebrities who have come out to speak about Nollywood since the now famous video where Kevin Ikeduba slammed the industry went viral. In his tweet on Thursday, December 13, 2018, the actor turned politician said apart from Nollywood, there is no love anywhere rather everyone has to love themselves.

"They say there's no love in Nollywood. I laugh. Brethren there's no love anywhere, not only in Nollywood. The world is tough, it's a jungle out here. My advice: Don't wait for anyone to love you, love yourself, help yourself. Work hard, pray & do what's right in the sight of God," he tweeted.

This tweet from Yul Edochie is coming also at a time a number of celebrities in Nollywood have come out to slam the industry over its unfriendly and unreceptive nature.