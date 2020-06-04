The music ranking outlet and magazine recently released a list of the most-watched homegrown artistes in 11 African countries, and Shatta Wale tops Ghana.

According to Billboard, the artistes were ranked based on their total views from May 1, 2019, to May 1, 2020, within their respective country, adding that they do not represent global views.

On the list, Shatta Wale topped with 13.26M views, with his hit song, “Taking Over” featuring Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan being the most viewed music video.

However, in its description about the dancehall star sighted by Pulse.com.gh, it said he is a ‘20-year-old singer-songwriter and actor’.

“Wale’s 2019 album is called Wonder Boy, and the 20-year-old singer-songwriter and actor seems determined to live up to that name. The country’s two biggest political parties have used his songs in campaigns; his 2018 album, Reign, hit No. 6 on Billboard’s Top World Albums chart; and in April, he organized the online Faith Concert to cheer up fellow Ghanaians during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Billboard wrote.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale beats Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, others on Billboard’s most-watched artistes list

This caused a mix of shock and confusion on social media because the musician confirmed in several interviews that he is over 30 years. In fact, Wikipedia says he is 35 years old.

Reacting to this, Shatta Wale didn’t deny Billboard’s claim. He accepted it in good faith and added that he is doing wonders at that age in Ghana music industry.

“20yrs old boy deh do wonders for Ghana,” he wrote on his official Facebook profile.