ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shakira blasts 'Barbie' movie for being 'emasculating'

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The singer said in a new interview that her sons hated it and she agrees with them.

Shakira blasts 'Barbie' movie for being emasculating [Allure]
Shakira blasts 'Barbie' movie for being emasculating [Allure]

Recommended articles

The Colombian superstar, known for her electrifying performances and cultural influence, opened up about the global box office phenomenon, Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film not only conquered the 2023 box office, amassing a staggering $1.4 billion worldwide but also garnered critical acclaim with eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

However, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer expressed some reservations about the movie's impact, particularly in relation to its portrayal of gender roles. Echoing the sentiments of her two sons, who were not fans of the movie, Shakira suggested that Barbie might be contributing to a cultural shift that could potentially diminish traditional masculine roles. "My sons absolutely hated it," she disclosed, adding that they found the film "emasculating."

They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the evolving expectations of women's capabilities, Shakira posited the idea of sharing responsibilities, suggesting that just because women are capable of handling all tasks doesn't mean they should shoulder them alone. "Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?" she pondered, advocating for a partnership that respects and acknowledges the contributions of both men and women.

Shakira's comments come at a time when discussions about gender roles and representation are increasingly prevalent in society. Her stance underscores a call for a more balanced approach to empowerment, one that fosters mutual respect and understanding across genders, resonating with audiences worldwide, including her Nigerian fans who continue to follow her illustrious career and impactful messages.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of these celebrities look like they’re twins separated at birth

These Nigerian celebrities look so similar they could be siblings

Banky W and Adesua have been the subject of vicious unsubstantiated rumours of infidelity, the couple have ignored this rumours and reaffirmed their love for each other on Instagram [Instagram/bankyw]

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born with a heart defect [Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Yul Edochie

Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians