Shakira blasts 'Barbie' movie for being 'emasculating'

The Colombian superstar, known for her electrifying performances and cultural influence, opened up about the global box office phenomenon, Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film not only conquered the 2023 box office, amassing a staggering $1.4 billion worldwide but also garnered critical acclaim with eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

However, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer expressed some reservations about the movie's impact, particularly in relation to its portrayal of gender roles. Echoing the sentiments of her two sons, who were not fans of the movie, Shakira suggested that Barbie might be contributing to a cultural shift that could potentially diminish traditional masculine roles. "My sons absolutely hated it," she disclosed, adding that they found the film "emasculating."

“They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the evolving expectations of women's capabilities, Shakira posited the idea of sharing responsibilities, suggesting that just because women are capable of handling all tasks doesn't mean they should shoulder them alone. "Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?" she pondered, advocating for a partnership that respects and acknowledges the contributions of both men and women.

Shakira's comments come at a time when discussions about gender roles and representation are increasingly prevalent in society. Her stance underscores a call for a more balanced approach to empowerment, one that fosters mutual respect and understanding across genders, resonating with audiences worldwide, including her Nigerian fans who continue to follow her illustrious career and impactful messages.