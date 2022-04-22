Seyi Shay welcomes baby girl

The music star welcomed her first child on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Prior to giving birth, the singer spoke about pregnancy, music career, thoughts on industry feuds and the next chapter in her life.

Pulse Nigeria

Seyi recently covered the 'Blanck' magazine where she gave an insight on navigating the ups and downs of her career, to advancing towards self-acceptance and personal joy.

"I’m grateful for how far I’ve come, and I know I’m still on a journey, so, if this is just the middle, I’m grateful for the journey and looking forward to the future. I’m happy that I’m still progressing,” she said.

Pulse Nigeria

Knowing and being yourself are essential components of growth and as Shay succinctly puts it "I am a grown and sexy woman with lots of experiences. I have embraced my vulnerabilities and I’m owning them.”