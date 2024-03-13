ADVERTISEMENT
See Priscilla's reaction to mother Iyabo Ojo's surprise gift as she turns 23

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

In her Instagram post, she expressed her excitement towards her daughter's big day.

Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla [Instagram/Iyabo Ojo]
Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla [Instagram/Iyabo Ojo]

Videos posted to Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page show the heartwarming moment a band played melodious tunes to start Priscilla's day. The birthday girl was seen smiling and dancing to the music played by the band next to her mother who also joined in the happy dance.

Iyabo Ojo also posted a collage of pictures of her daughter, in commemoration of her special day. Expressing her excitement and love, she doted on her daughter and prayed for her in the post caption.

"Happy birthday my jewel of inestimable value, my world, my best friend @its.priscy may you continue to grow in strength, power, success, long life, great health, prosperity, wisdom, and happiness …. You’re the best. I’m so blessed & proud to call you my daughter… it’s your day, girl, so let the party begin…. We’re about to paint Lagos blue 🩵 #itsadenimaffair 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾BIG P is 23 yeeeppeeee," she said.

Another video posted in anticipation of her birthday showed Priscilla receiving her birthday pift as the trumpeter played the birthday song, after which the mother-daughter duo danced, beaming with glee. Priscilla then thanked and hugged the team who put the surprise together.

Priscilla, who is one of the actress's two children, has been open about her closeness to her mother and had previously disclosed that she gets her strength from her.

"I have never seen my mum cry. We have never had moments when we are crying. We are very strong, my mother is very strong and I learned from her," she said in July 2023.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

