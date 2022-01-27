RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey so far as a single mum

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ojo once attributed the failure of her marriage to marrying pretty too young.

Iyabo Ojo and her two children Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken her fans and followers on a memory lane as she recounts how her journey as a single mum began.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, where she penned an emotional note about her journey as a single mum.

"This year I began my journey as a single mum with no direction I was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, I always had a lot of anxiety I felt like a failure, a loser, I felt I wasn't good enough, I felt little, I didn't really know how to fit in or even start, how was I even going to pull through?" she wrote.

www.instagram.com

"I never thought of me making it in life, I just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal. All I knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me & that inspired me to keep moving."

"Today I look back & all I want to say is thank you Lord 🙏❤ It's never too late to start all over again...... it will be tough but you will be fine. There is always light @ the end of the tunnel ✨"

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]
Ojo is a Nigerian actor, director, and producer.

The movie star has been in Nollywood for over two decades.

She has two children Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo from her former marriage.

