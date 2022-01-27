Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken her fans and followers on a memory lane as she recounts how her journey as a single mum began.
Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey so far as a single mum
Ojo once attributed the failure of her marriage to marrying pretty too young.
The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, where she penned an emotional note about her journey as a single mum.
"This year I began my journey as a single mum with no direction I was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, I always had a lot of anxiety I felt like a failure, a loser, I felt I wasn't good enough, I felt little, I didn't really know how to fit in or even start, how was I even going to pull through?" she wrote.
"I never thought of me making it in life, I just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal. All I knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me & that inspired me to keep moving."
"Today I look back & all I want to say is thank you Lord 🙏❤ It's never too late to start all over again...... it will be tough but you will be fine. There is always light @ the end of the tunnel ✨"
Ojo is a Nigerian actor, director, and producer.
The movie star has been in Nollywood for over two decades.
She has two children Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo from her former marriage.
