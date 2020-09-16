DJ Cuppy and her sisters, Temi and Tolani are probably the most excited billionaire kids at the moment following the new car gifts from their dad, Femi Otedola.

The disc jockey could not hide her excitement and that of her sisters as she took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, where she shared photos of the Ferrari Portofino cars their dad got for them.

"Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! 💕💨 #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat," she captioned the photos.

Well, guys, according to cars website, Edmunds, a 2019 Ferrari Portofino goes for about $210,000 (That's between N80M - N81M).

The Otedola sisters are the daughters to billionaire oil and gas mogul, Femi Otedola.

Otedola is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC.

Femi Otedola is one of the wealthiest men in Nigeria [Instagram/Femi Ote]

He also the owner of several other businesses across shipping, real estate, and finance.

He has recently invested in power generation as part of the liberalisation of the sector in Nigeria.

His father, the late Michael Otedola was governor of Lagos state between 1992 and 1993.