The photos of singer D'banj, his wife, and their newborn daughter are some of the cutest you'd see on social media today.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, where he shared some adorable photos of his family.

"Grateful," he captioned the photos.

The singer recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11," he wrote on the day he announced her arrival.

The singer and his wife already have a son who they welcomed back in 2019.