Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has tied the knot with the love of her life and can now be addressed as Mrs ...

Nina tied the knot with her fiance in a traditional wedding ceremony that took place on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her hometown in Imo state.

Describing herself as Mrs A, Nina took to her Instagram page to share pictures of the event but refused to reveal the identity of her man.

‘Today I Traditionally Wedded The Love Of My Life…Latest Mrs,’ she wrote.

In one of the pictures she posted on her Instagram page, Nina described her mother-in-law as the the sweetest person she has ever met.

Nina and her monther-in-law. (Nina_Ivy/Instagram)

Below are pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony in Imo state.

Nina tied the knot with the love of her life on Saturday, February 15, 2020, (Nina_Ivy/Instagram)

Nina says you can now address her as Mrs A. (Nina_Ivy/Instagram)

Nina is the latest bride in town. (Nina_Ivy/Instagram)

Congratulations to Nina and the love of her life.