It was a night of glitz and glam as the "African Giant" Burna Boy celebrated his 28th birthday with family and friends at a private birthday dinner last night.

The event was attended by his Grandparents, mother, his girl Stefflon Don, executives from Star (Nigerian Breweries), and industry friends like Dbanj, Korede Bello, Phyno, Kaffy, Olisa, Zlatan, DJ Lambo, Peedipicasso , Kaffy, Poco Lee, Toolz O, Slim case, VJ Adams, Moet, Jimmie, Efe Omoregbe, and Chopstix.

The highlight of the evening was Burna Boy's grandparents cutting his birthday cake with him, as they prayed for the artiste and blessed him.

His grandfather declared Burna's next award will be a grammy, and the guests responded with a resounding "Amen!".

The birthday dinner also served to celebrate Burna Boy's victory at the 2019 BET Awards, where he bagged the award for Best International Act 2019.