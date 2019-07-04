It was a night of glitz and glam as the "African Giant" Burna Boy celebrated his 28th birthday with family and friends at a private birthday dinner last night.

The event was attended by his Grandparents, mother, his girl Stefflon Don, executives from Star (Nigerian Breweries), and industry friends like Dbanj, Korede Bello, Phyno, Kaffy, Olisa, Zlatan, DJ Lambo, Peedipicasso , Kaffy, Poco Lee, Toolz O, Slim case, VJ Adams, Moet, Jimmie, Efe Omoregbe, and Chopstix

The highlight of the evening was Burna Boy's grandparents cutting his birthday cake with him, as they prayed for the artiste and blessed him.

Korede Bello, Toolz and Kaffy at Burna Boy's birthday bash [BukiHQ]
Burna Boy with is mum and Phyno [BukiHQ]
The birthday boy with music icon, D'banj [BukoHQ]
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don chilling with his grand mother [BukiHQ]
DJ Lambo on the wheels of steel [BukiHQ]
Burna Boy's mum introducing Kaffy to his grandparents [BukiHQ]

His grandfather declared Burna's next award will be a grammy, and the guests responded with a resounding "Amen!".

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don take the dance floor [BukiHQ]
L-R Burna Boy's mum, VJ Adams, Burna Boy, Moet Abebe and his grandfather [BukiHQ]
The birthday boy parties with his guest [BukiHQ]
And the party went on and on all night [BukiHQ]
The birthday boy and his huge cakes [BukiHQ]
Burna Boy dances with his mum [BukiHQ]
Music icon, D'banj and OAP, Toolz [BukiHQ]
L-R Olisa Aduba, D'banj, Slim Case and other guest at the birthday party [BukiHQ]

The birthday dinner also served to celebrate Burna Boy's victory at the 2019 BET Awards, where he bagged the award for Best International Act 2019. 