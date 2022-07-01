Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us July 1st, 2010-2022 12 years done Forever to Go Our Love is Forever. God's grace is working for us @ozyokposo #meandmyqueen👑👑 #happy12thweddinganniversarytous❤️ #12yearsdoneforevertogo♥️ #ourloveisforever❤️ #Godsgraceisworkingforus,'' he wrote.

Happy anniversary to the Okposos from all of us at Pulse.

This is coming months after Sammie was caught in one of the messiest cheating scandals in the entertainment industry.

A lady based in the United States of America with the alias African Doll accused him of impregnating her.

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.

Things became sour after she informed the gospel singer that she was pregnant.

Sammie Okposo is a gospel singer and minister with several hit songs.

The singer later released a press statement apologising to his wife and family.

In another statement, the gospel singer revealed that he is now a new creature.

"I am the righteousness of God in Christ. I am born of God the life of God is in me; Christ in me the hope of glory I am free from the law, from the power of sin. I am no longer bound by the fear of men," he wrote.

“God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me. Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that I have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit."