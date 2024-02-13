ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It was alleged that Ruggedman had an affair with 9ice's wife at the time, Toni Payne.

Ruggedman states that people were avoiding him after the allegations spread [Instagram/Ruggedman]
Ruggedman states that people were avoiding him after the allegations spread [Instagram/Ruggedman]

Recommended articles

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Ruggedman recalled how his name was tarnished after 9ice's song was released. According to him, the public assumed that the line was about him even though his name was never mentioned in the track.

He began: "It was when the song came out, ‘Once Beaten Twice Shy’ in that song, he sang, 'I saw my girl giving my friend nodding; she was showing him her tattoos; you didn’t have to treat me that way…', something like that. So I sent someone to buy that song because they wrote that it was in that song that he said it. I played the song and was waiting to hear ‘Ruggedman did something,’ but I didn’t hear anything. So I’m like, how did this link?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, he narrated his phone conversation with 9ice after the song came out, stating that he asked the singer to provide clarification about the line that was being misunderstood.

According to Ruggedman, who recorded the phone conversation, 9ice refused to release a statement to let the public know that it was about someone else and not him. Then after a week of waiting, Ruggedman publicised the call to clear his name, but the damage was done.

"Many people felt like I was just defending myself and you know how Nigerians are. Once it comes to infidelity people are holier than thou. I know that I lost a lot, do you know how it feels to talk walk into a place and you feel like everybody is just looking at you, I'm sure I just walked into a place and a guy just held his wife like 'dear come close'. It wasn't funny at the time and it was a really difficult period," he said.

At the time, it was speculated that Ruggedman had an affair with 9ice's then-wife Toni Payne, whom he introduced to him. Going further he described how betrayed he felt by his former friend 9ice.

He concluded, "What really hurt me was that when he released the album tradition it wasn't really moving until people started buying the album just to hear the part of the song where 9ice said 'Ruggedman and his wife' and it wasn't there. It really hurt because it felt like he was throwing me and his wife under the bus just so that he could well some CDs..to me that was betrayed"

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story

I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timaya stresses that he is telling his truth for the sake of the young ones [maj-delz]

I was taking 3 molly pills a day - Timaya opens up about drug addiction

Jonathan Majors, looks backs at reporters while leaving Manhattan Criminal court after a pre-trial hearing in August 2023.Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

1xBet celebrates Davido Grammy recognitions

1xBet celebrates ambassador Davido for receiving Grammy recognitions

Kanye West

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]