Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok spark dating rumours

The actress and singer have not officially revealed that they are dating but it is believed in many quarters that they are the latest celebrity couple in town.

Michael Adebayo, popularly known as Ruger, is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter.

Ruger came into lime-light 2021 after he signed a record deal with D'Prince "Jonzing world record" with a publishing and distribution deal with Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, U.K division.

While Pwajok is an actress who is popular for her role as Blessing in The Johnsons.

She was born on 15th January 2003 and hails from Berom, a tribe in Plateau state although she grew up in Lagos.

She started her acting career at the age of 3 however her breakthrough into the limelight is attributed to her roles in “The Johnsons” and other movies including “Stopping Khloe” and “Desperate Housewives Africa“.