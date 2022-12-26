ADVERTISEMENT
Ronaldo's partner gifts him a £250,000 Rolls Royce for Christmas

Babatunde Lawal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has treated him to a lavish Christmas gift this year, buying the Portuguese superstar a Rolls Royce.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding a football contract for the football legend, Ronaldo was been spotted on Instagram spending time with his family and receiving some opulent gifts from his partner, including what appears to be a brand-new Rolls Royce, which is potentially worth over £250,000.

In a video shared by Rodriguez on Instagram, the family were seen having normal, fun Christmas when the exotic was brought into the compound wrapped in a bow.

The family was photographed in the car with a man dressed in a Santa costume.

The 37-year-old is currently negotiating a contract worth £175 million per year with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Recently, Ronaldo broke another record by reaching 500 million Instagram followers, becoming the first to achieve this milestone.

He is currently the social media user with the highest number of followers, as a result.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

