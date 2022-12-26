Ronaldo's partner gifts him a £250,000 Rolls Royce for Christmas

Despite the ambiguity surrounding a football contract for the football legend, Ronaldo was been spotted on Instagram spending time with his family and receiving some opulent gifts from his partner, including what appears to be a brand-new Rolls Royce, which is potentially worth over £250,000.

In a video shared by Rodriguez on Instagram, the family were seen having normal, fun Christmas when the exotic was brought into the compound wrapped in a bow.

The family was photographed in the car with a man dressed in a Santa costume.

The 37-year-old is currently negotiating a contract worth £175 million per year with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Recently, Ronaldo broke another record by reaching 500 million Instagram followers, becoming the first to achieve this milestone.