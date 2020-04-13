Rob Kardashian says his ex-partner, Blac Chyna threatened to kill him by pointing a gun at him.

Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been locked in a custody battle over their daughter for a while now.

According to new court documents shared with PageSix, Kardashian, 33, claimed after Chyna, 31, participated in a photoshoot, consuming drugs and alcohol, she “pointed a gun at Rob’s head and threatened to kill him” as he was FaceTiming.

"Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength," the doc reads.

"Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage.

Kardashian and Chyna have been at loggerheads since their messy split.Over the last few months, the two have battled over the custody of their daughter, Dream.

Kardashian and Chyna have been at loggerheads since their messy split.

Over the last few months, the two have battled over the custody of their daughter, Dream.

Recently, Chyna claimed that her daughter got injured during visitations to her dad, Rob Kardashian's house.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

A claim Kardashian denied.

Kardashian's earlier plans to gain full custody of his daughter hit a brick wall as a judge denied his request.