Nollywood movie star, Richard Mofe Damijo shares a family bond with two popular entertainers that are unknown to several members of the public.

Pulse was reliably informed that RMD and Michelle Dede are first cousins.

The revelation also translates to the fact that RMD is also a cousin to popular comedian and On-Air Personality, Najite Dede.

Michelle’s dad and diplomat, Brownson Dede is RMD’s maternal uncle. The ageless actor revealed that Mr. Brownson Dede is his late mum, Memba’s brother.

Celebrating the Nigerian ex-envoy to Ethiopia, RMD noted that his late mum is ‘eternally proud’ of Mr. Dede.

“Happy birthday Uncle Dede. I wish my mom was alive to see this photograph. She was eternally proud of this her very Educated BROTHER. It's so easy to see why now. Beautiful family. Sweet coz @michelledede love to everyone. Tell Daddy Memba's son said happy birthday,” RMD wrote.

RMD and Michelle Dede are two of the popular faces that feature in MTVBase Shuga.