R.Kelly's crisis manager, Darrell Johnson has revealed that he wasn't sacked from his legal team following a statement credited to him where he said he won't leave his daughter with an accused pedophile.

While speaking TMZ, Darrell Johnson the reason he decided to take a break from R.Kelly's legal team was that he had a family emergency to attend to. According to him, he has a family member who is on a death bed, hence his reason for taking a break from R.Kelly's case.

It would be recalled that during an interview with Gayle King, Darrell Johnson had said he would not leave his daughter with a man accused of sexually assaulting young women.

Since the video of that interview went viral, Darrell Johnson has become the center of all attention. There were reports that he called it quits from R.Kelly's legal team as his crisis manager.

R.Kelly is presently behind bars following his arrest by the police over federal sex crime charges.

According to TMZ, the music star was arrested on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned in the Northern District of Illinois.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District, says the indictment includes charges of child porn and obstruction of justice, TMZ reports.

This is coming barely a few months after he was slammed with 11 count charges in Illinois for abuse and sexual assault.