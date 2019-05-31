R.Kellys chances of ever getting cleared as a free man has gotten a major set back as he has been slammed with new 11 count charges in Illinois for abuse and sexual assault.

According to TMZ, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office filed these new charges on R.Kelly on Thursday, May 30, 2019, namely; 5 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and 2 counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to the documents released, R. Kelly is been accused of forceful penetration of his victim back in 2010. He's also accused of forcing contact between his penis and the alleged victim's mouth.

The alleged victim is said to have been 18 as at the time of the incident and so were the three other alleged victims who were between 13 and 16. Kelly will reportedly be back in court next week to be arraigned on the new charges.

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, R.Kelly was charged in Chicago with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly, who has been trailed by accusations of sexual misconduct for two decades, has been under renewed scrutiny since the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” was broadcast on Lifetime in January.

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti said last week that he had obtained a video showing Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl, and give it to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office in Chicago. He has said that Kelly and the girl refer to her age multiple times in the video, which is more than 40 minutes long.

On Thursday, two additional women came forward at a news conference in New York organized by their lawyer, Gloria Allred, to accuse Kelly of sexual abuse and misconduct when they were minors. The women, Latresa Scaff, 40, and Rochelle Washington, 39, said they met the singer after a concert in the mid-1990s when they were 16 and 15; they said he asked for a threesome and had sex with Scaff.